Chemcon Speciality Chemicals stock gains after Plutus Wealth Management acquires 10 lakh shares

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals share price gained over 3 percent after Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10,00,000 shares of the company.

According to data available on NSE, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 428.52 in a bulk deal on NSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 451.35, up Rs 15.55, or 3.57 percent at 10:58 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 458.65 and an intraday low of Rs 448.20.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has low debt with zero promoter pledge. It witnessed growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY).

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.