App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chana prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Chana edged little higher on Wednesday and trading in a range after it jumps to 3-week high on Monday.


Angel Commodities' report on Chana


NCDEX Chana edged little higher on Wednesday and trading in a range after it jumps to 3-week high on Monday. Improvement in demand in physical market is supporting price. On reports the government resumed disposal of chana stocks in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh the prices have slipped to 4-month low early in July. Majority of stock is with the government agencies. As per govt data, chana imports increase by 212% in April compared to last year at 24,600 tonnes. Currently, chana attract 60% import duty since Mar 2018 which restricted imports. However, imports were down 84% to 1.86 lt in 2018/19 (Apr-Mar) compared to 9.81 lt last year, while exported are about 2.28 lt compared to 1.28 tonnes last year. In 2018/19, chana output forecast revised slightly lower at 100.90 lt in 3rd advance estimate compared to 103.2 lt in 2nd advance estimated by Government.


Outlook


Chana futures will trade sideways to higher as government agencies holding major portion of Chana may auction to stabilize prices near MSP. However, stocks with physical traders diminishing amid lower imports and high consumption may support prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:29 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Chana

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.