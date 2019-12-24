Chalet Hotels share price gains 5% on agreement with Hyatt

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 387.00 and 52-week low Rs 250.15 on 06 May, 2019 and 07 February, 2019, respectively.
Chalet Hotels share price rose 5 percent in early trade on December 24 after the company entered into a franchise agreement with Hyatt India Consultancy.
The company has entered into a franchise agreement and other related agreements with Hyatt India Consultancy Private Limited and its affiliates for the brand "Hyatt Regency" in respect of its upcoming hotel at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.
The project is estimated to be completed in 2022, subject to approvals.
"As part of our growth strategy of strengthening and expanding our portfolio, selection of the right brands continues to be a key focus for our company," said Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels.
At 09:18 hrs, Chalet Hotels was quoting at Rs 349, up Rs 11, or 3.25 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 387.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 250.15 on 6 May 2019 and 07 February 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 10.32 percent below its 52-week high and 38.74 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.