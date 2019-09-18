CG Power slips 5% after SEBI bars former chairman from accessing securities market

According to a notice released by the regulator, the actions of Gautam Thapar and others amounted to 'fraud' on public investors.
Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions declined 5 percent intraday on September 18 after SEBI barred former chairman from accessing securities market.
SEBI restrained Gautam Thapar from accessing the securities market and prohibits him from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, till further orders, as per company release.
VR Venkatesh, Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan are also restrained from accessing the securities market.
According to a notice released by the regulator, the actions of Gautam Thapar and others amounted to 'fraud' on public investors. The actions of Thapar and others have led to shareholders losing value, the order noted.
Also Read - SEBI bars former CG Power chairman Gautam Thapar, 3 others from accessing securities market
It also noted that CG Power’s probe report indicated ‘serious misstatement of accounts and fund diversion’. It has also directed BSE to appoint an independent auditor to audit CG Power’s books from FY16 to date.At 1046 hrs, CG Power and Industrial Solutions was quoting at Rs 15.53, down Rs 0.16, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.