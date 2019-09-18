CG Power slips 5% after SEBI bars former chairman from accessing securities market

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions declined 5 percent intraday on September 18 after SEBI barred former chairman from accessing securities market.

SEBI restrained Gautam Thapar from accessing the securities market and prohibits him from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, till further orders, as per company release.

VR Venkatesh, Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan are also restrained from accessing the securities market.

According to a notice released by the regulator, the actions of Gautam Thapar and others amounted to 'fraud' on public investors. The actions of Thapar and others have led to shareholders losing value, the order noted.

It also noted that CG Power’s probe report indicated ‘serious misstatement of accounts and fund diversion’. It has also directed BSE to appoint an independent auditor to audit CG Power’s books from FY16 to date.