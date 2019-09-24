App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CG Power locked in upper circuit after AGM deadline is extended

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 51.80 and 52-week low Rs 8.65 on 24 September, 2018 and 26 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions were locked at 5 percent upper circuit on September 24 after the company got an extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM).

There were pending buy orders of 209,196 shares, with no sellers available.

Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, granted two months and 15 days from the due date, i.e. September 30, for holding the 82nd AGM for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019, the company said in a release.

At 1327 hours, CG Power and Industrial Solutions was quoting at Rs 14.66, up Rs 0.69, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 51.80 on September 24, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 8.65 on August 26, 2019.

It is trading 71.7 percent below its 52-week high and 69.48 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:58 pm

