CG Power declines 29% as net loss widens in Q3

Share price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions declined 29 percent intraday Wednesday after company posted net loss for the quarter ended December 2018.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 26.65.

The company's Q3FY19 net loss was of Rs 150.2 crore including one-time loss at Rs 116.6 crore.

It had reported loss of Rs 28.2 crore in a year ago period.

Other income stood at Rs 11.5 crore, while revenue was up 12% at Rs 1,719.5 crore.

The adjusted loss was at Rs 33.6 crore against adjusted loss of Rs 25.6 crore, YoY.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 14% at Rs 148.5 crore, while margin was at 8.6 percent.

At 15:06 hrs CG Power and Industrial Solutions was quoting at Rs 24.05, down Rs 9.70, or 28.74 percent on the BSE.