CG Consumer Electrical share price up 2% as SBI MF buys 3 cr shares

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical share price rose 2 percent intraday on December 4 after SBI Mutual Fund has bought little over 3 crore share of the company in the bulk deal.

As the BSE bulk deal data of December 3, SBI Mutual Fund has bought 3,00,96,000 equity shares of the company at an average price of Rs 249.20 per share.

Other buyers are Societe Generale, which bought 34,00,000 shares at Rs 249.20 and Amundi Funds SBI FM Equity India bought 90,20,000 shares at Rs 249.20 per share.

However, the promoters Macritchie Investments PTE Ltd sold 1,88,66,327 shares and Amalfiaco Limited sold 3,22,96,000 shares at Rs 249.20 per share.

At 1042 hrs, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical was quoting at Rs 247.95, up Rs 1.75, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.