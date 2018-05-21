App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Textiles hits 52-week low on demerger of cement biz

The board approved a scheme of arrangement for demerger of the cement business of the company into UltraTech Cement.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Century Textiles and Industries touched 52-week low of Rs 976.75, slipping 8.5 percent in the opening trade on Monday post demerger of its cement business.

The board approved a scheme of arrangement for demerger of the cement business of the company into UltraTech Cement.

The cement division of the company consists of 3 integrated cement units with a total capacity of 11.4 MTPA (excludes 1.2 MTPA for which statutory clearance is pending) and 1 grinding unit of 2 MTPA.

According to the scheme, the shareholders of Century would get 1 equity share of UltraTech for every 8 equity shares of Century of face value Rs 10 each.

The transaction is subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including approvals of the NCLT, the Stock Exchanges, SEBI, Competition Commission of India (CCI), the respective shareholders and lenders / creditors of each of the companies.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the next 6 to 9 months.

At 09:19 hrs Century Textiles was quoting at Rs 997.95, down 6.42 percent and UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 3,975, up 3 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.