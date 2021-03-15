Century Enka share price rises 3% on nod to dispose of MIDC land

live bse live

Century Enka share price rose 3 percent intraday on March 15 after the company's board approved a proposal to dispose of leasehold land at Mahad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

The decision is subject to approval from MIDC and other authorities, the company said in a release.

The operation of Konkan Synthetic Fibers and Raigad Processors units of the company on the said leasehold land had been suspended since May 2012, it added.

At 1521 hours, Century Enka was quoting at Rs 263.70, up Rs 7.70, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 276.05 on March 5, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 100 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 4.47 percent below its 52-week high and 163.7 percent above its 52-week low.