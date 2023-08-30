English
    Central Bank of India shares gain on strategic tie-ups to widen portfolio

    The participation in co-lending arrangement will result in greater expansion of portfolio by the bank and other entities.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    Central Bank of India: The public sector lender has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with IKF Home Finance to offer MSME and home loans. IKF Home Finance manages assets totaling to Rs 696.10 crore via operations in 6 states. Also, Central Bank of India entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services to offer agriculture and MSME loans. Samunnati is functioning in 22 states, with AUM of Rs 1,150 crore.

    Central Bank of India: The public sector lender has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with IKF Home Finance to offer MSME and home loans. IKF Home Finance manages assets totaling to Rs 696.10 crore via operations in 6 states. Also, Central Bank of India entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services to offer agriculture and MSME loans. Samunnati is functioning in 22 states, with AUM of Rs 1,150 crore.

     
     
    The Central Bank of India share price gained 1.5 percent in early trade on August 30 after the company entered into a co-lending partnership with IKF Finance, IKF Home Finance and Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services.

    At 9:19am, the Central Bank of India stock was quoting Rs 35.65, up Rs 0.54, or 1.54 percent, on the BSE.

    The company has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services Private Limited to offer agriculture and MSME loans at competitive rates.

    The bank has also entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with IKF Home Finance Limited to offer MSME and home loans at competitive rates. Another strategic co-lending partnership has been forged with IKF Finance to offer MSME loans at competitive rates.

    The participation in these co-lending arrangements will result in greater expansion of portfolio by the bank and other entities.

    IKF Home Finance Limited is registered with National Housing Bank, while Samunnati Financial Intermediation & Services and IKF Finance are registered with Reserve Bank of India.

    The bank had come out with issue of BASEL-III Compliant Tier-II bonds on a private placement basis for raising Rs 1,500 crore, including the base size of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

    The bank received total bids of Rs 1,516 crore and the issue was oversubscribed 3 times against the base size. The lender has decided to accept bids worth Rs 1,500 crore at a coupon rate of 8.80 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 30, 2023 09:27 am

