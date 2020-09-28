172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|ceat-shares-rise-on-plans-to-rs-250-crore-via-ncds-india-ratings-assigns-stable-rating-5892971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ceat shares rise on plans to Rs 250 crore via NCDs; India Ratings assigns stable rating

The board approved raising Rs 250 crore through issue of 2,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ceat share price gained over 2 percent in the morning session on September 28 after the company's board approved raising Rs 250 crore through issue of 2,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

The stock was trading at Rs 926.05, up Rs 19.45, or 2.15 percent at 09:30 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 934.50 and an intraday low of Rs 926.

Capture

Close

The company board also authorised the finance and banking committee of the company to approve the raising of funds upto Rs 250 crore through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

related news

Also, credit ratings agency India Ratings and Research has assigned 'IND AA' rating with stable outlook for the company's proposed issue of NCDs of upto Rs 250 crore. The rating agency affirmed its ratings on the company's long-term bank facilities worth Rs 2,491 crore at IND AA-Stable and commercial paper issue worth Rs 350 crore at IND A1+.

Amansa Holdings & Amansa Investements increased stake in the company to 9.29 percent from 9.17 percent earlier.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge. The stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 09:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ceat

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.