CCL Products slumps 3% on margin contraction in Q1FY24 

At 10:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 705 apiece, down by Rs 24.90, or 3.41 percent on the NSE.

CCL Products Limited shares were down by 3 percent in morning trade on Monday after the company’s operating margins for the recently ended April to June quarter came down by 115 basis points to 16.23 percent.

CCL Products Ltd on Friday reported a 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit or PAT (profit-after-taxes) at Rs 61 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on June 30, 2023. Sequentially, however, the net profit was down by 28 percent from Rs 85 crore registered in Q4FY23.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 29 percent YoY at Rs 655 crores as compared to Rs 509 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenue grew by 26 percent against Rs 520 crore reported in Q4FY23.

While the PAT and revenue showed improvement, EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margins or OPM (operating profit margins) stood at 16.23 percent in the quarter under review, down by nearly 115 basis points from 17.4 percent in Q1FY23. This decline in margins is a continuation of a trend observed from Q1FY22.

CCL Products (India) is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and distribution of coffee. The company produces and exports more than 900 coffee blends across the globe. It's consumer brand Continental Coffee has a 4 percent market share in South India. The coffee manufacturer operates through its four manufacturing facilities in India, Vietnam and Switzerland. In addition to the existing facilities, the company recently announced a new greenfield project worth Rs 320 crore in Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh. It is expected increase its production capacity by 16,000 metric tonne per annum.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​