Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CCL Products share price gains 7% on better Q3 show

Revenue of the company was up 28.8 percent at Rs 302.7 crore versus Rs 235 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
CCL Products India share price added nearly 7 percent intraday on January 28 after the company reported better numbers in the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20).

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 44.1 percent to Rs 47 crore versus Rs 32.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 28.8 percent at Rs 302.7 crore versus Rs 235 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 52.4 percent at Rs 84.1 crore and EBITDA margin was up 430 bps at 27.8 percent, YoY.

At 10:38 hrs, CCL Products India was quoting at Rs 198, up Rs 4.95, or 2.56 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CCL Products

