App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Catalyst Trusteeship alleges default; DHFL shares tank 6%

The company held a meeting on September 25 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft resolution plan and a further meeting will be held on September 27.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) fell 6 percent on September 26, a day after Catalyst Trusteeship said DHFL defaulted in payment of interest and principal on NCDs.

Catalyst Trusteeship, the debenture trustee, said DHFL defaulted in payment of interest and principal due on September 20 in respect of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of private placement bearing.

Meanwhile, the company has said the resolution plan is in final stages and once the same is finalized, terms of the same will be made available.

Close

The company held a meeting on September 25 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft resolution plan and a further meeting will be held on September 27 by the company with all its institutional creditors in connection with the draft resolution Plan.

related news

The company's resolution plan includes lenders taking over 60 percent in the company using SEBI pricing formula and the banks eye 2-3 board seats in the company after the acquisition of majority stake as they are looking to appoint new CEO, CFO & CRO For DHFL.

The debt of about Rs 2,000 crore may be converted to equity by banks. Promoters' stake will fall to below 10 percent after the implementation of the resolution plan.

DHFL's total liability is over Rs 85,000 crore in which banks have an exposure of about Rs 30,000 crore.

Shares of DHFL traded 5 percent down at Rs 44.70 on BSE around 1150 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.