App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Castrol India share price rises 2% as HSBC maintains buy, raises target

It raised CY19-21 estimates by +7%/+19%/+14% on cut in corporate tax rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Castrol India share price rose 2 percent in the early trade on November 19 after foreign research house HSBC maintained buy and raised target to Rs 165 from Rs 142 per share.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 147.05 and an intraday low of Rs 145.55.

According to HSBC, the Q3CY19 volumes were down sharply in a seasonally weak quarter, while margins still growing on strong realisations and good cost control.

Close

It raised CY19-21 estimates by +7%/+19%/+14% on cut in the corporate tax rate.

related news

At 0931 hrs Castrol India was quoting at Rs 146.80, up Rs 2.30, or 1.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 172.80 and its 52-week low of Rs 112.75 on 03 April 2019 and 22 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.05 percent below its 52-week high and 30.2 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home