CarTrade Tech sees surge in volumes despite correction in MF and FII holding

CarTrade Tech, an online automotive ecosystem, has seen a sudden surge in volumes and price over the past few days. The company operates through various brands including CarWale and AutoBiz.

Between June 2 and June 5, trading volume in the stock went up by 19.7x from 95,461 to 18,83,248 and price went up by 15.5 percent from Rs 422.15 to Rs 487.6.

On June 6, its trading volume had come down to 5,45,361, which is still much higher than its average of 1,58,058 since January 2023. It closed 1.42 percent lower at Rs 481.55 today on BSE.

Dealers Moneycontrol spoke to said that they have no information on the sudden show of interest.

Mutual Funds’ holding in the stock has fallen to 2.32 percent in the quarter ended March versus 3.21 percent in the December quarter, and foreign institutional investors’ holding has dropped to 69.95 percent from 72.47 percent over the same period.

FII holding in the stock had surged over the December quarter, increasing 3.4x from the previous quarter. FII holding in the quarter ended September 2022 was 21.49 percent, according to Trendlyne.

In April last year, Kotak Institutional Equities and Nomura had turned bullish on the stock, but their positive reviews cut no ice with fund managers or wealthy individuals. In May, Nomura trimmed its price target for the stock by a good 20 percent even as it has retained its buy rating.

“We lower target EV/sales to 6x (from 7x) for the classified business, in line with the correction at its domestic peers, and that for SAMIL (online vehicle transaction platform) to 4x (5x earlier), at the lower end of its likely range of 4-6x, as recovery seems to be taking longer than we had expected. We now don’t assign any premium to Absure business over classifieds, given the slower ramp-up,” Nomura’s analysts wrote.

Cartrade Tech’s public offer in September 2021 was the first to signal trouble in public offerings by new-age businesses. The stock is trading at less than a third of its IPO price with operating performance still looking weak. The fourth-quarter earnings showed some sign of improvement, with revenue improving 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 116.6 crore and the bottomline improving dramatically by more than 158 percent YoY to a net profit of Rs 15 crore from a loss of Rs 25.7 crore a year ago.

On June 5, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had asked for a clarification from the company on the sudden increase in volume of shares across exchanges. The company responded by saying that there was no volume-sensitive information that has not been made public.

“In view of the above, please be informed that there is no information/announcement to be made by the Company which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the volume behavior in scrip of the Company and which is required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"),” said the company in a filing with the exchanges.

“The Company evaluates opportunities from time to time and makes announcements as per the requirements of the Listing Regulations, as and when applicable,” it added.