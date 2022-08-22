CarTrade shares recover after early selloff, as anchor investor lock-in ends

Representative image

Shares of CarTrade Tech may see a selloff in the near term as the one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO anchor investors ends August 22.

The Mumbai-based auto platform made its market debut on August 22, 2021 and since then, the company, like all other fintech companies, has taken a hit in the recent selloff that has singed tech stocks in India and across the world.

The share has been hovering around Rs 630, almost 62 percent below its listing price. At 2.06 pm, it was trading at Rs 626 on the NSE, down 1.2 percent from the previous day's closed

The initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade was of 4.66 crore shares, of which almost 2.66 crore shares were held by the anchor investors, 57 percent of the total shares.

"The shares held by the investors are pre-IPO shares, so their average investment price is much lower than the IPO offer price," said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities.

"So if investors decide to take advantage of this situation to square off their position, we can witness sharp selloff same as Zomato, as investors may have become cautious seeing ongoing global events which may have changed their mindset of investing from new age FinTech stocks to traditional defensive stocks," he added.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India bars anchor investors from selling their shares for one year after the listing of the stock.

The scrip pared some of its early morning losses. "Markets are down today and this modest sell-off may get accelerated when markets bounce back again," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

"However, after this sell-off, the stock movement also depends on who buys the shares from the secondary market, the stock can see a recovery if any strong foreign institutional investor or fund starts buying," he added.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3.31 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 against a loss of Rs 46.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported total revenue of Rs 92.8 crore, for Q1 FY23, a growth of 47 percent as compared to Rs 63 crore in Q1 FY22.