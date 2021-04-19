MARKET NEWS

Caplin Point Laboratories share price up 8% on USFDA approval for ANDA

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
 
 
Caplin Point Laboratories share price added 8 percent intraday on April 19 after the company received a final approval from USFDA for its ANDA.

"Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Milrinone Lactate Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL), 20 mg/20 mL (1 mg/mL), 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL), Single-dose vial presentation, as per company's release.

Milrinone Lactate Injection is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), PRIMACOR Injection, 1 mg/mL, of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC.

Milrinone lactate injection is indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure, it added.

“We’re expecting approvals for 3 more products this quarter and we’re working on launches for 9 products in the next few months from the site,” said C. C. Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories.

At 14:42 hrs Caplin Point Laboratories was quoting at Rs 497.35, up Rs 31.15, or 6.68 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high Rs 686 and a 52-week low of Rs 285 on 07 August, 2020 and 13 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.99 percent below its 52-week high and 73.33 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 19, 2021 03:39 pm

