Caplin Point Laboratories gains 4% on EIR from USFDA

Share price of Caplin Point Laboratories added nearly 4 percent intraday on July 25 after company received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA.

Caplin Steriles, a wholly owned subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories, has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA for the recently concluded inspection in June 2019, company said in BSE release.

This was the third successful US FDA audit at the plant since 2016.

C.C.Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories said, "We're glad to receive the EIR within a short period of completing the inspection. Our commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards remain strong. We're also starting to see traction in terms of product approvals and commercial batches being rolled out of this facility."

At 11:48 hrs Caplin Point Laboratories was quoting at Rs 394.80, up Rs 8.75, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.