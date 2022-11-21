 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capital goods sector set for a big lift as govt, India Inc go aggressive on capex

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

There are two core drivers of capex in the near term — the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and capex plans of the private sector driven by multiple sector-specific factors.

Representative image

Indian capital goods industry is set for a big boost in the near term as global giants embark on a ‘China Plus’ strategy to safeguard their supply chains, the government plans heavy infrastructure and manufacturing push and companies dust up their capex plans.

Domestic companies are chalking up huge capex plans to upgrade technology and increase capacities as they sniff a huge opportunity to snatch market share from China in the changing world order.

Experts said while volatility in commodity prices likely hit the investment decisions of major players during Q1FY23, the momentum picked up in Q2FY23 but could have been much higher if the macroeconomic scenario was more positive.

According to a report by global investment bank Credit Suisse, “Investment cycle seems to have skirted the pitfall of macro headwinds and commodity price volatility resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict but the momentum needs to strengthen to keep pace with cyclical expectations.”

Investment build-up a positive  

Order inflows, short-cycle revenues of machinery and consumables and capital goods imports together paint a picture that investment cycle build-up is positive.