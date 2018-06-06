App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capital First, IDFC Bank up 3-5% on RBI nod for merger

The Scheme remains subject to receipt of approval from the respective shareholders and creditors of the amalgamated company and the amalgamating companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Capital First and IDFC Bank rose 3-5 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday on the bank of RBI approval for amalgamation of companies.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conveyed no objection for the voluntary amalgamation of Capital First, Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with IDFC Bank, subject to compliance with the terms and conditions specified therein.

The Scheme remains subject to receipt of approval from the respective shareholders and creditors of the amalgamated company and the amalgamating companies, National Company Law Tribunal, and other statutory and regulatory approvals, if any.

At 09:19 hrs Capital First was quoting at Rs 547.70, up 2.76 percent and IDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 39.90, up 4.31 percent on the BSE.

In the last one year, the shares of Capital First shed 24 percent, while IDFC Bank was down 33 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 09:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.