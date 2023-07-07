Capacit'e shares opens flat after fundraise approval

Capacit’e has allotted shares to 17 investors in total.

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited’s shares opened flat on Friday, unmoved by the company’s capital raising plan.

The company’s board on July 6 approved a proposal to raise Rs 96 crore by allotting around 5.6 million shares at Rs 170 each via preferential allotment of shares. Preferential allotment of shares is a procedure to allot a bulk of fresh shares to a specific group of individuals, investors, or venture companies.

Capacit’e shares were down 0.97 percent at Rs 223.8 at 9.23 am on the National Stock Exchange. The stock had gained 8.6 percent in the last two days. The stock has given 42 percent returns since January 1.

Capacit’e has allotted shares to 17 investors in total. Investors allotted the most shares are Param Value Investments and Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani; 2.95 million shares and 1.47 million shares respectively. The existing paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 67 crore to Rs 73 crore.

Capacit'e Infraprojects on June 26 received an order worth Rs 452 crore for the construction of residential and commercial towers in the NCR region.

The infrastructure company’s total revenue increased 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 1808 crore in FY23. Capacit'e Infraprojects' net profit grew two times year-on-year to Rs 95 crore in the same period. EBITDA ­margins for the bank increased 315 basis points year-on-year in FY23.

The company provides construction and engineering services for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. ​

