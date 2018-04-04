App
Apr 04, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capacite Infraprojects up 3% on repeat contracts from Oberoi Realty Group

The building construction company has received contracts worth Rs 365.50 crore from Oberoi Realty Group entities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Capacite Infraprojects share price gained 2.7 percent intraday Wednesday on bagging repeat orders from Oberoi Realty Group.

The building construction company has received contracts worth Rs 365.50 crore from Oberoi Realty Group entities, which include construction of proposed residential rehab and sale tower worth Rs 145.50 crore and construction of proposed mixed use development project worth Rs 220 crore.

Both projects are located in Mumbai.

"We remain confident of delivering this project within the stipulated timelines," Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said.

At 14:06 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 332.50, up Rs 4.55, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

