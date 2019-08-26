App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capacite Infraprojects surges 11% on conclusion of I-T search operation

The Income Tax Department conducted a search at the premises of the company under section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which concluded on August 25, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Shares of Capacite Infraprojects rose more than 11 percent intraday on August 26 after the company said no irregularities were found during the I-T search operation.

There have been no claims made against the company nor have there been any disclosures. The above proceedings have no impact on the financial and operational performance of the company, it added.

Close

We have furnished all explanations, information and clarifications required by them in this matter and shall continue to provide any further detail that might be required, the company said.

related news

At 1318 hours, Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 195.05, up Rs 18.05, or 10.20 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

