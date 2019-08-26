Capacite Infraprojects surges 11% on conclusion of I-T search operation

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects rose more than 11 percent intraday on August 26 after the company said no irregularities were found during the I-T search operation.

The Income Tax Department conducted a search at the premises of the company under section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which concluded on August 25, 2019.

There have been no claims made against the company nor have there been any disclosures. The above proceedings have no impact on the financial and operational performance of the company, it added.

We have furnished all explanations, information and clarifications required by them in this matter and shall continue to provide any further detail that might be required, the company said.