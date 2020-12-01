PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 02:43 PM IST

Capacite Infraprojects shares jump 5% on new orders worth Rs 148 crore

The scrip witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.40 times and was trading with volumes of 47,928 shares, compared to its five day average of 28,994 shares, an increase of 65.30 percent.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Capacite Infraprojects share price jumped 5 percent intraday on December 1 after the company bagged order worth Rs 148 crore from Raymond.

Capacite Infraprojects Limited, has received repeat orders worth Rs 148.2 crore (excluding GST) from Raymond Limited (Realty Division) for TenX Project at Raymond Limited, Thane. The repeat orders are within the existing project premises, the company said in an exchange filing.

"We are delighted that Raymond Limited have shown their confidence in Capacit'e tnfraprojects Limited and awarded further works at their TenX project at Thane. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the Company," said Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of the company.

The stock was trading at Rs 192.30, up Rs 9.35, or 5.11 percent at 14:16 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 204.90 and an intraday low of Rs 187.55.

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.40 times and was trading with volumes of 47,928 shares, compared to its five day average of 28,994 shares, an increase of 65.30 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. FII / FPI or Institutions are increasing their shareholding and the company also has low debt.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Capacit'e Infraprojects

