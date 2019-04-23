Capacite Infraprojects rises 2% on orders win worth Rs 324cr

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects rose 2.6 percent intraday Tuesday after company bagged orders worth Rs 324 crore.

The company has received two orders aggregating to Rs 342.38 crore from private sector clients for construction of commercial and residential buildings at Mumbai, as per BSE filing.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacite Infraprojects said, "We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company"

At 10:57 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 231, up Rs 2.10, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 372.75 and 52-week low Rs 171.10 on 24 April, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.07 percent below its 52-week high and 34.92 percent above its 52-week low.

