Capacite Infraprojects rises 2% on order wins worth Rs 229 crore

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects rose 2.6 percent intraday Thursday after company received orders worth Rs 229 crore.

The company has received maiden order from Raymond (Realty Division) for a contract value of Rs 229 crore for civil & shell works for Aspirational Towers A, B, C and MLCP building at Raymond, Thane.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacite Infraprojects said, "We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction."

"It is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company," he added.

At 11:00 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 231, up Rs 4, or 1.76 percent on the BSE.

