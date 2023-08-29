Capacite Infraprojects rallies 4% on winning Rs 575-crore RVNL order 

Capacite Infraprojects Limited operates as a construction company, specializing in building and real estate projects. It offers general contracting, design and build services.

Capacite Infraprojects shares traded 4 percent higher in the morning trade on August 29 after the infrastructure company announced that it had received Rs 575-crore order from the state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam.

The order win is for an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project in Maldives and has been awarded to a joint venture between Capacite Infraprojects and Mohan Mutha Exports, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Capacite Infraprojects owns a 51 percent share in the joint venture. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months from the date of commencement,” the company said.

At 11.45am on the NSE, the Capacite Infraprojects stock was quoting at Rs 203.80, up 3.61 percent or Rs 7.10. The stock has been seeing consolidation since June 13. It has a trailing PE of 17.47x, making it the second cheapest among peers in absolute terms.

In Q1FY24, the company reported a 9.85 percent YoY (year-on-year) decline in revenue from operations at Rs 430 crore, while net profit for the quarter was down 32.14 percent to Rs 19 crore. The operating profit margins for the quarter declined by 500 basis points to 16 percent.

