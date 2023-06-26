English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Capacite Infraprojects jumps 7% on bagging Rs 452.50-crore order

    The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the company will be held on July 5, 2023 at.11:00 am. through video conference / other Audio-visual means.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 26, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
    Capacite Infraprojects

    Capacite Infraprojects

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Capacite Infraprojects gained 7 percent intraday on June 26 after the company received a Rs 452.50-crore order for construction of residential and commercial towers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

    "We are delighted to receive the project from a reputed private sector client," said Managing D\irector Rahul Katyal. "We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients, both in public and private sector and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company."

    Earlier this month, the company announced its plan to raise Rs 96.30 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares, subject to shareholder’s approval. The funds raised will be utilised to support the company's long-term working capital requirements.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Capacit'e Infraprojects
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 11:28 am