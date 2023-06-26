Capacite Infraprojects jumps 7% on bagging Rs 452.50-crore order

Capacite Infraprojects

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects gained 7 percent intraday on June 26 after the company received a Rs 452.50-crore order for construction of residential and commercial towers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"We are delighted to receive the project from a reputed private sector client," said Managing D\irector Rahul Katyal. "We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients, both in public and private sector and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company."

Earlier this month, the company announced its plan to raise Rs 96.30 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares, subject to shareholder’s approval. The funds raised will be utilised to support the company's long-term working capital requirements.