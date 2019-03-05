Capacite Infraprojects gains 8% as board approves scheme of amalgamation

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects gained 8 percent intraday Tuesday after company board approved the scheme of amalgamation.

The board approved scheme of amalgamation amongst CIPL-PPSL-Yongnam Joint Venture Constructions, company and their respective shareholders.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 372.75 and 52-week low Rs 171.10 on 24 April, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.37 percent below its 52-week high and 36.44 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:08 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 233.30, up Rs 15.80, or 7.26 percent on the BSE.