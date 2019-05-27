Capacite Infraprojects gains 3% on contract win worth Rs 170 crore

Share price of Capacite Infraprojects gained 3.5 percent intraday Monday as company won a contract worth Rs 170.40 crore.

The company has received maiden order from Alyssum Developers part of Market City Resources for a contract value of Rs 170.40 crore for shell & core civil works of mixed use development at Wakad, Pune.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacite Infraprojects said, "We are delighted to add the prestigious Market City group to our clientele. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction."

"At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company," he added.

At 10:56 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 273.10, up Rs 7.80, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 326.45 and 52-week low Rs 171.10 on 31 May, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.27 percent below its 52-week high and 59.76 percent above its 52-week low.

