Capacite Infraprojects down 13% on poor fourth quarter numbers

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects declined 13.6 percent intraday Monday as company reported poor numbers in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has registered 16 percent fall in its Q4FY18 net profit at Rs 22.38 crore against Rs 26.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 25 percent at Rs 380.9 crore versus Rs 303.4 crore.

The board has approved recommendation of final dividend of Re 1 per equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 10:51 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 311, down Rs 21.60, or 6.49 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil