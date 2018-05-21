App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capacite Infraprojects down 13% on poor fourth quarter numbers

Revenue of the company was down 25 percent at Rs 380.9 crore versus Rs 303.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects declined 13.6 percent intraday Monday as company reported poor numbers in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has registered 16 percent fall in its Q4FY18 net profit at Rs 22.38 crore against Rs 26.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 25 percent at Rs 380.9 crore versus Rs 303.4 crore.

The board has approved recommendation of final dividend of Re 1 per equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 10:51 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 311, down Rs 21.60, or 6.49 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.