App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capacite Infra rises 9% on order win worth Rs 4,502 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 295.00 and 52-week low Rs 156.00 on 06 June, 2019 and 21 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Capacite Infraprojects shares rose 9.5 percent intraday on September 6 after it got a Rs 4,502-crore order from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The company has got a contract to build around 21,346 dwelling units with the development of commercial area and onsite infrastructure works at Navi Mumbai.

Company's managing director Rahul Katyal said they were confident of delivering the project within the timeline.

Close

At 1357 hours, Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 209.50, up Rs 9.05, or 4.51 percent, on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 295 June 6, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 156.00 on August 21, 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.