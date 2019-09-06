Capacite Infra rises 9% on order win worth Rs 4,502 crore

Capacite Infraprojects shares rose 9.5 percent intraday on September 6 after it got a Rs 4,502-crore order from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The company has got a contract to build around 21,346 dwelling units with the development of commercial area and onsite infrastructure works at Navi Mumbai.

Company's managing director Rahul Katyal said they were confident of delivering the project within the timeline.

At 1357 hours, Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 209.50, up Rs 9.05, or 4.51 percent, on the BSE.