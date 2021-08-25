MARKET NEWS

English
Canara Bank stock trades lower after allotting 16.73 crore shares in QIP, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks up 1.59% stake

According to a shareholding statement issued on August 24, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has scooped up 2,88,50,000 shares, or 1.59 percent stake, in the lender

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
Canara Bank, India's third largest PSU lender (File image)

Canara Bank share price traded lower by almost 2 percent in the morning session on August 24. The stock was in the focus as ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked has up a 1.59 percent stake in the bank, BSE data shows.

According to a shareholding statement issued on August 24, Jhunjhunwala scooped up 2,88,50,000 shares, or 1.59 percent, in the lender.

The stock was trading at Rs 152.65, down Rs 3.05, or 1.96 percent at 9.34  am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 156.70 and an intraday low of Rs 152.

A day earlier, the public sector lender said it approved the allotment of more that 16.73 crore shares in the Rs 2,500 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP). The QIP opened on August 17 and closed on August 23, 2021.

The sub-committee of the board, capital planning process of the board of directors of the bank, at its meeting approved the allotment of 16,73,92,032 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 149.35 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

A total of seven investors have been allotted more than 5 percent of the equity offered in the QIP issue, the Bengaluru-based lender said.

LIC subscribed to 15.91 percent, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 12.55 percent, Societe Generale 7.97 percent, Indian Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance - 6.37 percent each.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 6.16 percent of the shares issued in QIP and Volrado Venture Partners Fund II 6.05 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank
first published: Aug 25, 2021 09:53 am

