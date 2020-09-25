172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|canara-bank-share-price-rises-4-on-capital-raising-plan-5884661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank share price rises 4% on capital-raising plan

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 234.30 on November 29, 2019, and 52-week low of Rs 73.85 on March 24, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Canara Bank share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on September 25 after the board approved a capital-raising plan.

The company has decided to raise additional equity share capital amounting up to Rs 2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route in one or more tranches with a premium to be decided as per applicable the guidelines.

The QIP issue shall be within the overall maximum limit of the board- approved capital raising plan (FY 2020-21) of Rs 5,000 crore equity share capital (including premium) and is subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

It is trading 62.89 percent below its 52-week high and 17.74 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1451 hours, Canara Bank was quoting at Rs 86.95, up Rs 3.70, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank

