App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank share price falls 5% after reporting Q4 loss of Rs 3,259 crore

Net interest income of Canara Bank declined 5.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,318.52 crore in Q4FY20.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Canara Bank share price was down over 5 percent intraday on June 25 after the company declared its March quarter results.

The public sector lender on June 24 posted a loss of Rs 3,259.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The bank had reported loss of Rs 551.53 crore in year-ago period.

Lower net interest income, pre-provision operating profit and elevated provisions affected the bank's performance.

Close

The stock price has, however, gained over 31 percent in the last 1 month and was trading at Rs 103.50, down Rs 5.95, or 5.44 percent at 09:47 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 105.25 and an intraday low of Rs 102.05.

related news

Capture

Net interest income of Canara Bank declined 5.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,318.52 crore in Q4FY20. Canara Bank in its BSE filing said non-interest income (other income) increased 16.8 percent to Rs 2,174.85 crore compared to corresponding period last year.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Anuj Mathur, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance said the company has seen advantages of the amalgamation. “We are a beneficiary of the PSU bank amalgamation. We have got access to 4,000 plus branches of Syndicate Bank (now merged with Canara Bank). We also continue to sell products through the 2,000 plus branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce,” he added.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Canara Bank has been posting decline in revenue every quarter for the past 3 quarters while MFs has decreased their shareholding last quarter. It has also been downgraded by credit rating agency.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages being neutral and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


LIVE WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Watch Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India COVID-19 update: Number of active cases stands at 1.8 lakh; recovery rate is over 57%

India COVID-19 update: Number of active cases stands at 1.8 lakh; recovery rate is over 57%

Gold slips from near eight-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Gold slips from near eight-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.