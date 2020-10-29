Can Fin Homes shares gain 2% after Q2 profit jumps 31% to Rs 128 crore

Can Fin Homes share price gained 2 percent intraday on October 29 after the company declared its September quarter results.

Net profit of the company jumped 31.55 percent to Rs 128.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 97.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Sales of the company was up 4.98 percent to Rs 525.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 500.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 458.00, up Rs 8.55, or 1.90 percent at 12:32 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 465.30 and an intraday low of Rs 453.25.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. FII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

