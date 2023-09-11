CAMS up 3%, analysts bullish amid structural tailwinds

CAMS expects MF AUM to grow at 15% over the next few years

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) was trading over three percent higher on September 11 morning, with analysts expecting robust business momentum in the medium term.

They said structural tailwinds favouring the mutual funds segment and a favourable macro environment emerging for all its non-MF businesses augured well for the firm.

CAMS is the leader, with around 69 percent share, in India’s MF registrar and transfer agent (RTA) industry. It earns about 90 percent of its revenue from MF business, with the remaining 10 percent from non-MF businesses such as AIF/PMS RTA, insurance repository, CAMSpay, Account Aggregator and others.

In a note on key takeaways from CAMS’ Analyst Day event, foreign brokerage firm Jefferies said the company services nine of the top-15 asset management companies (AMCs) and had won four of the last six mandates.

It, however, sees limited potential in providing fund administration services to domestic MFs, as most mutual funds may not outsource asset and liability relationships to the same vendor.

“CAMS believes that increasing regulations on AIFs over the past three years, has resulted in shift of RTA services from captive to specialised RTAs such as CAMS and KFin Tech. CAMS has around 50% market share and expects to grow this segment at 22-23% CAGR over the next few years,” it noted.

Jefferies is also bullish on segments like account aggregator (AA) platform and insurance repository.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

“CAMS expects MF AUM to grow at 15% over the next few years. With limited dilution and telescopic pricing, MF AUM revenue should grow at 12%. Non-MF AUM revenue should see a faster scale up with growth of high teens to 20%, leading to blended revenue growth of 14%,” it added.

Industry tailwinds

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal said unlike in MFs, where CAMS only operates on the liability side, for the alternative investment fund (AIF) and portfolio management services (PMS) RTA business, CAMS operates as a 360-degree platform.

“With the industry now inclined to outsource fund administration activities, CAMS has the first-mover advantage in the growing alternatives market,” it added.

With a mission to become the one-stop shop for payments, CAMSpay is poised to capitalise on the booming payments industry and enhance its offerings beyond MF industry, Motilal Oswal said.

“We believe that with all the steps heading in the right direction, CAMS will achieve an overall revenue growth of 13% (MF business is projected to grow by 11% and the non-MF business is expected to surge by 20%) with EBIDTA margins ranging between 43% and 45%. The share of non-MF business is expected to increase from 10% to 15% over the next 3-5 years,” it noted.

Motilal Oswal has a “buy” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,850, which represents a potential upside of 12 percent from the current levels.

In the June quarter, CAMS posted an 18 percent increase in profit after tax at Rs 76.34 crore. Its revenue rose 10.4 per cent to Rs 261.3 crore during the period.

At 10.40 am, CAMS was trading at Rs 2,547.50 on the BSE, up 3.42 percent from the previous close.

The stock is up 16 percent this year, though its is 1-year return is down a percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.