CAMS gains on 18% jump in Q1 net profit, new mutual fund mandate wins

CAMS' revenue rose by 10.4 percent to Rs 261.3 crore in the June 2023 quarter from Rs 236.65 crore in the year-ago period

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) share price gained over 3.5 percent on August 7 after the company posted an 18-percent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 76.34 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 64.78 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, CAMS said in a statement.

Its revenue rose by 10.4 percent to Rs 261.3 crore in the June 2023 quarter from Rs 236.65 crore in the year-ago period.

CAMS is the largest player in India’s registrar and transfer agent (RTA) industry with a 70 percent market share.

In the quarter gone by, it won RTA mandates from Angel One and Torus Oro Mutual Fund, strengthening its position as a partner for new age AMCs.

"With this CAMS has won 4 out of the last 6 new to the market MF RTA mandates," the company said in a press release.

It also serviced funds added ~20 lakh net SIPs during the quarter taking its share in SIP registrations to 65 percent.

"We also had a higher share in net sales in both the equity and debt segments, at 99 percent and 78 percent respectively. This has contributed

to our MF AuM share increasing Q-o-Q from 68.3 percent to 68.7 percent," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS said.

The company is diversifying its revenue mix with special focus on non-MF segment. Non-mutual fund business currently contributes 12.6 percent to the topline.

"Our full-service suite of offerings for this segment has been enhanced by our collaboration with Temenos for their global fund administration platform Multifonds and by a number of digital initiatives that have been implemented for our clients along with Fintuple," said Kumar.

Recently, domestic broking firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services had given a bullish view on the stock. "With favorable macro triggers and right investments, non-MF share of revenues for CAMS is expected to increase 15 percent in the next three to five years," it said.

Currently, it has BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,700 at a P/E multiple of 33x on FY25 earnings.

