Campus Activewear: What should you do after the steep correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Near-term headwinds; expect growth to resume from H2FY24 Bullish on long-term growth prospects Entering new categories; augmenting capacity Enhancing D2C reach Campus Activewear’s (Campus; CMP: Rs 323; Market Cap: Rs 9,830 crore) stock significantly underperformed in the past seven months, declining about 25 percent, compared to the Nifty’s marginal gain of 4 percent. Volumes have been under pressure over the past two quarters, owing to a slowdown in discretionary spends, and the near-term outlook is subdued. However, long-term growth prospects are strong, given that the...