Campus Activewear: Strong earnings growth to resume from H2

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights In-line Q1FY24 results Demand improving; company expects strong volume growth in H2 Implementation of BIS norms to leads to market share gains Margins to improve Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL; CMP: Rs 291; Market cap Rs 8,878 crore) posted in-line results for Q1FY24. CAL is witnessing signs of demand improvement. With the effect of inflation waning and expected healthy crop production owing to a normal monsoon, the rural populace is expected to witness higher disposable incomes, leading to a pickup in consumer discretionary spending. CAL...