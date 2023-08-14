English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Campus Activewear: Strong earnings growth to resume from H2

    Volume growth, coupled with margin improvement, should lead to strong earnings growth from H2FY24. Regulatory tailwinds such as the implementation of BIS certification in footwear are likely to lead to market share gains for CAL

    Bharat Gianani
    August 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
    Campus Activewear: Strong earnings growth to resume from H2

    -

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights In-line Q1FY24 results Demand improving; company expects strong volume growth in H2 Implementation of BIS norms to leads to market share gains Margins to improve Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL; CMP: Rs 291; Market cap Rs 8,878 crore) posted in-line results for Q1FY24. CAL is witnessing signs of demand improvement. With the effect of inflation waning and expected healthy crop production owing to a normal monsoon, the rural populace is expected to witness higher disposable incomes, leading to a pickup in consumer discretionary spending. CAL...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful  

      Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047 

      Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers