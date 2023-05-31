Campus Activewear Ltd: Headwinds in the near term; growth trajectory to resume from H2

Campus Activewear Ltd posted weak Q4FY23 results.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Weak Q4FY23 results Demand pressures to sustain in the near term Expect strong growth trajectory to resume from H2 Market share gains led by enhanced distribution and entry into new price segments Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL; CMP: Rs 330; Market cap: Rs 10,057 crore) posted weak Q4FY23 results as volumes declined marginally, owing to weak consumer sentiments, especially in Tier 2 and 3 towns which form a substantial chunk of the company’s customer base. While demand is expected to be subdued in the near...