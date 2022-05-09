Campus Activewear jumps 23.28 % on debut, what should investors do now?

Sports and athletic wear company Campus Activewear Limited made an impressive debut on the bourses on May 9, listing at a premium of 23.28 percent to its issue price of Rs 292 a share.

The stock opened at Rs 360 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while on the BSE the opening price was Rs 355 even as the equity benchmarks traded in the red.

The stock was expected to give listing gains of around 25 percent, given the strong response the initial public offering received and the company’s strong position in the economy and mid-segment of athletic wear with sound management.

Campus Activewear Limited is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand that enjoys competitive advantages like integrated manufacturing facilities, strong brand recognition, and a robust distribution network.

What should investors do with the stock now?

Brokerages recommend that investors subscribe to the issue for listing gains as well as a long-term investment.

“The company’s good listing during such a volatile market highlights the inherent strength of the company’s business and fundamentals,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The company has a huge runway of growth and the long-term prospects are good. “Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 300 but we recommend this stock for the long term to both existing and new investors,” Meena said.

The company mopped up Rs 1,400 crore through the IPO. As it was an offer for sale, the company did not receive any money from the issue, with the selling shareholders receiving the funds.

The issue was subscribed 51.75 times during April 26-28 period, with support from investors of all categories.

Qualified institutional investors led the race, as they lapped up 152 times their allotted quota, while non-institutional investors made bids for 22.25 times their reserved portion.

The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 7.68 times and employees 2.11 times.

Taking into account the market sentiment and volatility, experts asked investors to be cautious.

“Investors should book partial profit in Campus if it trades above 20 percent premium to the issue price and hold the remaining for the long term, as the company is the largest and fastest-growing scaled sports and athleisure footwear brand with a robust product portfolio across the demand spectrum,” said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities.

The company, with its strong brand recognition, innovative branding and marketing approach, looks a decent destination to deploy funds into, she said.

Echoing similar sentiment, Harshad D Gadekar, Research Analyst, GEPL Capital, said, “Considering ongoing market conditions and sentiments, traders should not shy away from booking profit on the listing day”.

He, however, suggested that investors hold on to the stock as an investment, as the company commands a strong brand reputation with robust fundamentals.

In the last month, the market volatility has been high, with India VIX, a measure of expected fluctuation over the next 30 days, again breaching the 20 percent level.

The Sensex and Nifty50 have corrected more than 9 percent in the month, wiping Rs 18 lakh crore of investors’ wealth, as the Reserve Bank of India begins policy tightening.

Signals from the Federal Reserve, too, are not encouraging as the US central banks looks to tame runaway inflation, even as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to weigh on market sentiment.

“Given the market sentiments still alarming and volatile following the global headlines, investors should book profits on the listing day and those who are planning to buy on the listing day should stay away for now and revisit once markets are settled, “said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst & VP Research, Mehta Equities.

Tapse is confident about the company in the long term, as “the business is encouraging and we can assume market volatility will give a better opportunity to add the same at lower valuations”.

At 11 am, the stock was trading at Rs 368.85, up Rs 76.85, or 26.3 percent, from the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.