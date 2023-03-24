 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Campus Activewear falls after large block deal; TPG likely seller

Mar 24, 2023

Ratings agency Crisil believes that Campus group will continue to benefit from its healthy market position, aided by strong brand visibility

Sports shoemaker Campus Activewear opened 4 percent lower on March 24 after 8.1 percent equity of the company changed hands in a block deal. While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was earlier reported that TPG Global will be selling its entire stake in the company.

At 9:20 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 352.30 on the NSE, lower by 4.8 percent from the previous close. The stock is down 14 percent in 2023 so far.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 on March 24 that TPG Global, which currently holds a 7.62 percent stake in the company, was looking to sell its entire holding via a block deal.