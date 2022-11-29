HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Campus Activewear: Does the steep stock correction open a window of opportunity?

Bharat Gianani   •

CAL is increasingly gaining market share and enjoys a huge growth potential, given its unique positioning in the mid-mass market sports shoe segment, with prices well suited to the Indian consumer

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Q2FY23 results miss estimates To continue outpacing S&A footwear industry Margins to improve in H2 Valuations attractive, post steep correction Campus Activewear Ltd’s (CAL; CMP: Rs 434; Market cap: Rs 13,220 crore) Q2FY23 results lagged estimates, mainly due to higher cost incidence owing to a steep increase in raw material prices, higher employee costs owing to increase in minimum wages as well as front- loading of advertisement and marketing expenses. Growth is expected to pick up strongly as inflationary pressures wane and we head...

