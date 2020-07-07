App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Camlin Fine Sciences shares jump 8% after Infinity Holdings buys stake

Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 equity shares in Camlin Fine at Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Camlin Fine Sciences share price jumped 8 percent at open on July 7, a day after Infinity Holdings acquired half a percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions.

The stock, which has gained almost 40 percent in one month, was trading at Rs 61.20, up Rs 5.00, or 8.90 percent at 0925 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 61.80 and an intraday low of Rs 59.10.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.70 times and was trading with volumes of 154,316 shares compared to its five day average of 76,049 shares, an increase of 102.92 percent.

Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 shares in Camlin Fine at Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange shows.

On June 25, Camlin Fine Sciences board gave its nod to raise funds of up to Rs 180 crore and said funds would be from Infinity Holdings and its affiliated entities, with Convergent Finance LLP acting as an investment adviser.

"Structured as a subscription to equity warrants priced based on the prevailing market price and in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations, the investment will result in an approximately 22.65 percent ownership stake on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Camlin Fine Sciences is showing strong annual EPS growth with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol's technical rating is bullish on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Camlin Fine Sciences

