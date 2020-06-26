App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Camlin Fine Sciences share hits 10% upper circuit after board nod to Rs 180-crore fund-raise

The funds would be used to consolidate and acquire the entire stake of the company's joint venture partners in Mexico and China.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Camlin Fine Sciences share price hit 10 percent upper circuit on June 26, a day after the board gave its nod to raise funds of up to Rs 180 crore.

The funds would be from Infinity Holdings and its affiliated entities, with Convergent Finance LLP acting as an investment adviser.

The stock, which has surged more than 57 percent in the last three months, was trading at Rs 53.35, up Rs 4.85, or 10.00 percent. It touched upper circuit of Rs 53.35 pers share on BSE. There were pending buy orders of 57,502 shares, with no sellers available. It was also one of the top BSE smallcap gainers.

Close

Capture1

related news

"Structured as a subscription to equity warrants priced based on the prevailing market price and in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations, the investment will result in an approximately 22.65 percent ownership stake on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The purpose of fund-raise would be to consolidate and acquire the entire stake of its joint venture partners in the company’s subsidiaries in Mexico and China, ie Dresen Quimica SAPl de CV and CFS Wanglong Flavours Ningbo Co Ltd, as well as to enhance the company’s portfolio in health and wellness segment by launching new products, the company added.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Camlin Fine Sciences has shown strong annual EPS growth with FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Based on moving averages and technical indicators, Moneycontrol is bullish on the stock .

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Camlin Fine Sciences

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.