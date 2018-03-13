App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare up 2% on USFDA approval to market Tizanidine tablets

The drug is used to treat muscle spasms caused by certain conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and works by helping to relax the muscles.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare added 2 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received USFDA nod for Tizanidine tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received a final approval from the USFDA to market Tizanidine tablets USP in the strength of 2 mg and 4 mg.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group has now more than 180 approvals and has to filed over 320 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 10:57 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 394.10, up Rs 4.70, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 12.88 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 30.58. The latest book value of the company is Rs 64.65 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

