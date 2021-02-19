MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Watch the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe and learn from the experts how digital adoption can help your company become future-ready
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Cadila Healthcare stock trades lower even after USFDA nod for blood pressure drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation facility in Ahmedabad.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare share price fell intraday on February 19 even after the pharma firm received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market droxidopa capsules for treating low blood pressure that causes severe dizziness.

Droxidopa, which will be available in 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, works by narrowing the blood vessels and increasing blood pressure. It is indicated for use in people with conditions of the nervous system that can cause low blood pressure (such as Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, autonomic failure, and others).

The drug will be manufactured at Cadila's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

According to research house CLSA, the strong earnings momentum has meant an upgrade for the second successive quarter. It prefers Sun Pharma, Cadila & Cipla and is negative on Lupin & Biocon, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Close

Related stories

At 1116 hours, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 460.50, down Rs 7.15, or 1.53 percent, on the BSE.

cadila

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 509.35 on January 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 212.70 on March 13, 2020. It is trading 9.59 percent below its 52-week high and 116.5 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare
first published: Feb 19, 2021 11:39 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.