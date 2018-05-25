Cadila Healthcare stock jumps 11% after March quarter earnings beat analyst expectations

Cadila Healthcare share price rallied 11 percent intraday on Friday after the company's March quarter earnings beat analyst expectations on all parameters.

Consolidated profit grew by 53.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 590.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 despite higher tax cost, backed by strong revenue and operational growth.

The pharma company had reported profit at Rs 385.5 crore for the March quarter 2017.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter increased 29.3 percent to Rs 3,250.2 crore compared to year-ago.

A Reuters poll estimates had said the profit could be around Rs 540.6 crore and revenue at around Rs 3,212.8 crore for the quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 87.4 percent to Rs 870.4 crore and margin expanded 830 basis points to 26.8 percent compared to same quarter last year.

Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 144.2 crore against Rs 1.9 crore in same period last year.

At 15:12 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 381.50, up Rs 23.95, or 6.70 percent on the BSE.