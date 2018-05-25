App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare stock jumps 11% after March quarter earnings beat analyst expectations

Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 144.2 crore against Rs 1.9 crore in same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare share price rallied 11 percent intraday on Friday after the company's March quarter earnings beat analyst expectations on all parameters.

Consolidated profit grew by 53.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 590.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 despite higher tax cost, backed by strong revenue and operational growth.

The pharma company had reported profit at Rs 385.5 crore for the March quarter 2017.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter increased 29.3 percent to Rs 3,250.2 crore compared to year-ago.

A Reuters poll estimates had said the profit could be around Rs 540.6 crore and revenue at around Rs 3,212.8 crore for the quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 87.4 percent to Rs 870.4 crore and margin expanded 830 basis points to 26.8 percent compared to same quarter last year.

Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 144.2 crore against Rs 1.9 crore in same period last year.

At 15:12 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 381.50, up Rs 23.95, or 6.70 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.